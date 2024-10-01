Tottenham ‘most insistent’ on signing Viktor Gyokeres

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, the Lilywhites initially opted not to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman. However, Ange Postecoglou purchased Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m fee this summer.

After starting the season slowly, he has now scored three goals in his last three games for Spurs in all competitions. However, it appears Tottenham are planning to add more depth in the centre-forward position with Richarlison failing to find his feet at the club following a big-money move from Everton.

Fichajes reports that Tottenham are ‘most insistent’ on signing Gyokeres and they could make a swoop to sign him next summer with the striker set to leave Jose Alvalade Stadium at the end of this season.

However, purchasing the Swedish international won’t be cheap for the North London club as he has a £84m [€100m] release clause in his current contract.

Gyokeres to Tottenham

The forward has been in superb form in front of the goal in recent times. He scored 43 goals and registered 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions last season. The 26-year-old has also had a stellar start to this season, scoring 11 goals and notching up two assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

Gyokeres played a key role in the Lions’ title-winning campaign last term and Ruben Amorim’s side have been showing signs that they may defend their title this season as they have won all seven league games thus far.

The ability to score goals is not the only speciality Gyokeres has as he is quick, strong and good in the air. He can link-up the play, can create chances for fellow attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

If Tottenham eventually manage to secure his signature in 2025 then that would be a great coup. However, having recently broken their transfer record, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club opt to break it again next year.

Meanwhile, following an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League, Tottenham will take on Ferencvaros in the Europa League before facing off against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League ahead of the international break.