Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in Antonie Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing AFC Bournemouth star Antonie Semenyo, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Cherries from Bristol City at the beginning of last year, the Ghanaian initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings. But, he showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, making 10 goal contributions.

The 24-year-old has now enjoyed a promising start to this season, scoring three goals and registering a solitary assist in six league appearances.

Therefore, it seems after being impressed by the African’s recent eye-catching performances, the North London club have registered their interest in signing him.

Fichajes states that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the attack ahead of next season and are ‘most interested’ in hiring the Bournemouth star. The Lilywhites are even prepared to spend £34m to sign him but the price could increase if he continues performing at his best.

Semenyo to Tottenham

The forward usually plays in the right-wing position but can also provide cover in the centre-forward role if needed. He still has five years left in his current contract with Andoni Iraola’s side so they are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave.

Ange Postecoglou currently has Son Heung-Min, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert at his disposal to deploy on the flank. Moreover, Dejan Kulusevski is a right-winger by traits but has been featuring in the middle of the park this season.

However, Werner is currently on loan at Tottenham from RB Leipzig and his performances haven’t been convincing enough for Spurs to sign him permanently. Therefore, it is likely that the German would return to Leipzig following the conclusion of this season.

Semenyo is strong, quick and can also press the opposition high up the field. Therefore, he has the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s high-pressing system.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Manchester United last time out, Tottenham have now won four consecutive games in all competitions.