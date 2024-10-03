West Ham eye move to sign Valencia star Hugo Duro

West Ham United are reportedly considering making a move to sign Valencia star Hugo Duro, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Hammers decided to reinforce the attacking department by signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, he hasn’t been able to serve his new club property thus far this campaign due to injury problems.

As a result, Julen Lopetegui has been using Michail Antonio in the centre-forward position. Danny Ings is also at the Spaniard’s disposal but both are currently in the twilight of their career.

The East London club have found it difficult to score goals this term and have found the back of the net only six times in as many games in the Premier League thus far. As a consequence of that, they are currently languishing down 14th in the table with five points, sitting only two points above the relegation zone.

Therefore, it seems Lopetegui is looking to address the goal-scoring problems by signing a new striker next year and according to the report by Fichajes, West Ham have expressed their interest in Duro.

Duro to West Ham

Valencia would be open to letting the 24-year-old leave the club should they receive an offer of at least £21m from his potential suitors. Therefore, West Ham can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

However, the Spanish outlet states that purchasing Duro won’t be easy for Lopetegui’s side as Aston Villa are also keen on purchasing him as a potential replacement for Jhon Duran – whose future is currently uncertain at Villa Park.

The Spaniard has established himself as a key player for Los Ches having moved to the Estadio Mestalla from Getafe. He enjoyed a productive campaign in La Liga last term, scoring 13 goals and registering two assists in 37 appearances. The forward has scored twice thus far this season in five league starts.

He is still very young and has yet to reach his full potential. Therefore, Duro’s age profile would be perfect to strengthen West Ham’s attack and he could be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Lopetegui’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year to strengthen the frontline.