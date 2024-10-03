Premier League
West Ham eye move to sign Valencia star Hugo Duro
West Ham United are reportedly considering making a move to sign Valencia star Hugo Duro, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.
The Hammers decided to reinforce the attacking department by signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, he hasn’t been able to serve his new club property thus far this campaign due to injury problems.
As a result, Julen Lopetegui has been using Michail Antonio in the centre-forward position. Danny Ings is also at the Spaniard’s disposal but both are currently in the twilight of their career.
The East London club have found it difficult to score goals this term and have found the back of the net only six times in as many games in the Premier League thus far. As a consequence of that, they are currently languishing down 14th in the table with five points, sitting only two points above the relegation zone.
Therefore, it seems Lopetegui is looking to address the goal-scoring problems by signing a new striker next year and according to the report by Fichajes, West Ham have expressed their interest in Duro.
Duro to West Ham
Valencia would be open to letting the 24-year-old leave the club should they receive an offer of at least £21m from his potential suitors. Therefore, West Ham can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.
However, the Spanish outlet states that purchasing Duro won’t be easy for Lopetegui’s side as Aston Villa are also keen on purchasing him as a potential replacement for Jhon Duran – whose future is currently uncertain at Villa Park.
The Spaniard has established himself as a key player for Los Ches having moved to the Estadio Mestalla from Getafe. He enjoyed a productive campaign in La Liga last term, scoring 13 goals and registering two assists in 37 appearances. The forward has scored twice thus far this season in five league starts.
He is still very young and has yet to reach his full potential. Therefore, Duro’s age profile would be perfect to strengthen West Ham’s attack and he could be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Lopetegui’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year to strengthen the frontline.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 25 seconds ago
West Ham eye move to sign Valencia star Hugo Duro
West Ham United are reportedly considering making a move to sign Valencia star Hugo...
-
Man Utd General News/ 11 hours ago
Simone Inzaghi emerges as ‘serious contender’ to be the next Manchester United coach
Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is facing a race against time to save...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Arsenal and Chelsea face battle to sign £85m Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal and Chelsea were competing with one another for a number of offensive reinforcements...
-
Liverpool/ 18 hours ago
Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Adam Wharton
Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign...
-
Liverpool/ 19 hours ago
Liverpool eye Juanlu Sanchez’s signing from Sevilla for 2025
Liverpool have started drawing up contingencies in the event of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s possible departure...