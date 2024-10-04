West Ham showing clear interest in signing Hugo Duro

West Ham United are showing a clear interest in signing Valencia star Hugo Duro, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a successful spell under David Moyes, winning the Conference League in 2023, the Hammers decided to part ways with the Scotsman at the end of last season.

Julen Lopetegui has been appointed as the new manager to succeed Moyes. The East London club spent big to reinforce the squad this summer but they have endured a dire start to this season.

They are currently 14th in the Premier League table with five points from six games. Moreover, they have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing 5-1 to Liverpool last month.

Putting the ball back of the net has been a real issue for West Ham this term as they have scored only seven goals in as many games in all competitions. So, it seems Lopetegui is now planning to strengthen the frontline by purchasing a new striker.

Duro to West Ham

According to the report by Fichajes, West Ham have started showing clear interest in signing Duro and they have already made contact with Valencia over this deal.

Los Ches want at least £17m to sell their star man but the Hammers have no intention of matching the valuation and are willing to get the deal done for a fee of around £13m.

However, the Spanish outlet states that Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop for the 24-year-old, therefore, Lopetegui’s side will have to defeat the Villans in this race to secure their target’s signature.

Lopetegui signed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund to bolster the number nine position this summer. But, West Ham could do with signing a new striker as both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have already entered their mid-30s.

Duro is a talented player and has established himself as a regular starter for Valencia in recent times. He could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually manage to secure his signature next year to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, West Ham will take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League this weekend before the international break.