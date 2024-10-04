Bissouma delivers dominant midfield display vs Ferencvaros



Tottenham Hotspur preserved their 100% record in the Europa League with a 2-1 win over Ferencvaros away from home on Thursday evening.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou made 7 changes to the starting XI from the 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United. The Australian picked 4 teenagers including Will Lankshear, who made his competitive debut.

Despite this, Tottenham had a relatively comfortable game on the road. Their midfield dominance was a highlight and much of the praise should go to Yves Bissouma, who had a stellar night at the Groupama Arena in Hungary.

The 28-year-old has been inconsistent with his performances at Spurs, but he showed his class against Ferencvaros, winning 11 out of 15 duels contested. He also made 9 recoveries with 100% of his take-ons won.

The Malian star also made 3 interceptions with 2 clearances while completing 89% of his passes.

It was a memorable evening for the former Brighton & Hove Albion man. It may not be enough to break into the starting 11 against his former employers this weekend, but Bissouma could get some handy minutes off the bench.

Bissouma’s consistency has been a point of concern during his time in the English capital. On his day, he is unstoppable and the onus is on him to deliver regular stand-out performances to win over the manager’s confidence.

Spurs have found form with 5 victories on the bounce in all competitions. Brennan Johnson has been a revelation with 5 goals from as many games. The Welshman scored in the 86th minute yesterday which proved the winning goal.

Postecoglou is expected to revert to the same line-up that beat United when his team travel to the South Coast on Sunday. Spurs are 3 points behind the Champions League places and have the chance to close the gap with another win.

The October international break may have come at the wrong time for Spurs, who seem to be peaking under Postecoglou.