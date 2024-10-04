Best Online Casino Games for Brand New Players to Try

The sheer variety of games and gambling options can feel overwhelming for newcomers stepping into the world of online casinos. With hundreds of options and game variants out there that you could start playing at any time, it can be tricky to find a good starting point.

Thankfully, there are some games and forms of betting that are just easier to get into as a new (or returning) player. But what online casino games are the easiest and most rewarding for a first-time player who wants a good starting experience?

Online Slots

Slots are often the first game new players try at online casinos, and it is easy to see why. They are easy to understand, require no prior knowledge, and provide a thrilling gaming experience with just the press of a button – often literally.

All you have to do is select your bet amount, hit spin, and hope to land a winning combination. While some make things more complex with unique features or special bonus rounds, they are usually explained in depth on the game’s page, so you are never confused.

Slots are also very widespread, even on sites that are more focused on games like bingo or online sports betting. Whether you are playing at a casino en ligne in France or a 網線上賭場 in China, slots are basically guaranteed to be available at whatever casino site you choose.

Football Betting

A very popular option for sports enthusiasts is to bet on football. With matches played almost every day, there are always games to bet on and online casinos and sportsbooks offers a wide variety of betting options. You can bet on the overall match result, HT/FT, number of goals scored by each team or overall in the game, the number of corners or cards awarded to each team, the first or last goalscorer, and many more.

Football betting is easy to get into for beginner or experienced bettors as it’s relatively easy to understand. Accumulators are also very popular among casual bettors as they offer a fun and exciting way to bet on football with low stakes.

Roulette

Roulette is another casino favorite that is straightforward and enjoyable for new players. The simplicity of the game allows for a quick start, but you also have a wealth of betting options to choose from, meaning that there is enough to form strategies and keep things engaging.

For beginners, European roulette is often recommended because it has a lower house edge than its American counterpart. In either case, the gameplay is still the same – players place bets on where a ball will land on a spinning wheel, using various betting options that all activate under different conditions.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a game of pure chance and is one of the easiest card games to play at online casinos. In baccarat, you bet on whether the player’s hand or the banker’s hand will have a value closer to nine. There are no complicated strategies to learn, and the gameplay is easy to understand with just a brief breakdown.

Due to its simplicity and low house edge, baccarat is a great option for beginners looking to get comfortable with card games without the stress of learning complex rules or playing directly against other players. Instead, it is usually only focused on the dealer.

Video Poker

Video poker provides a way to play poker against a machine rather than another player, creating a low-stress environment that is a lot easier to settle into. In video poker, you are dealt five cards and can choose which ones to keep or discard in an effort to create the best possible poker hand – just like regular poker.

Online poker is easy to play and requires at least a little bit of thought about your hand. It gives new players a chance to learn basic poker hands without having to play against more experienced opponents. It is not overcomplicated but gives players a chance to think instead of just hitting a button and watching random chance take over.

While casino games are always a matter of personal preference, these options are easily some of the best for beginners or players returning from a long break. Being able to settle into a game with low stakes and learn how it all works can make a huge difference to a player’s long-term enjoyment of online casino games.