Julen Lopetegui urges West Ham to sign Adam Hlozek

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly pushing West Ham United to sign Hoffenheim star Adam Hlozek, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Bayer Leverkusen from Sparta Praha back in 2022, the Czechia international was a rotational player under Xabi Alonso. He enjoyed great success at the BayArena last term, winning the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal.

Leverkusen also reached the final of the Europa League last campaign but they finished as runner-up having lost to Atalanta 3-0 in the final.

Hlozek decided to leave Alonso’s side to join Hoffenheim this summer to play regularly and develop his career. He has started the new season promisingly as he has scored three goals and registered one assist in five starts in all competitions.

Now, Fichajes states that Lopetegui has been following the 22-year-old closely and having been impressed by his recent displays, the Spanish boss has set his sights on luring the forward at London Stadium.

Hlozek to West Ham

The report says Hlozek joined Hoffenheim for a fee of around £15m and the player’s current value is more than £17m. But, if he continues to showcase his best in the Bundesliga then his value will increase.

Having recently signed him this summer, the German side have no desire to let their star man leave but West Ham are prepared to step up their efforts to secure his signature.

Hlozek is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as in the number ten role. The Hammers are reportedly looking to strengthen the frontline department by signing a new striker with Hugo Duro being suggested as a serious option.

So, it seems Lopetegui has started putting names on his shortlist to strengthen the striker position with Hlozek now the new addition to it.

West Ham currently have an ageing attacking department as both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have entered their mid-30s. Therefore, freshening up the attack by purchasing a younger striker would be the right decision.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Hlozek in 2025.