Liverpool & Arsenal interested in signing Ederson

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Atalanta star Ederson, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Gewiss Stadium from Salernitana back in 2022, the Brazilian has established himself as a key player in Gian Pierro Gasperini’s starting eleven over the last few years.

The midfielder was excellent last season and helped his side win the Europa League. Atalanta defeated Liverpool on the way to winning this trophy and won against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

The 25-year-old has continued to display his best this season and he showcased his qualities in both of the Champions League encounters.

Ederson was linked with a move away from Atalanta this summer and the Premier League was suggested as a potential destination. However, no club eventually formalised their interest in him before the deadline but it seems following his impressive start this term, the big English clubs have revived their interest.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are eyeing a swoop for Ederson, however, they aren’t the only club in this race as Arsenal and Manchester City are also keen on securing his signature.

The report says Ederson is valued at around £50m. Atalanta always like to play hardball to sell their star man and considering the player has a contract until 2027, the Italian club are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Therefore, it won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club or the North London club to lure the South American away from Gewiss Stadium next year.

Liverpool were looking to reinforce the midfield department this summer but they eventually failed to sign anyone before the deadline. Therefore, they are now planning to add a new number six next year.

On the other hand, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, Arsenal are seemingly exploring options in the market to replace the duo.

Ederson has proven his worth in the Italian top-flight in recent times so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club eventually manage to secure his signature next year.