Man Utd interested in signing Ben Chilwell from Chelsea in January

Manchester United are facing some serious issues in the left back position with Luke Shaw as well as Tyrell Malacia encountering on-going fitness struggles. Neither of them has made a single appearance so far this season, while the latter last player for the Red Devils during the 2022/23 season – well over a year ago.

Diogo Dalot has been deployed in a slightly unconventional role, which to the Portuguese’s credit, he has executed well on most occasions. Nevertheless, Man Utd are prepared to dip into the transfer market in January to alleviate pressure off Dalot’s shoulders and according to Football Transfers (who cite Caught Offside), they have shortlisted Ben Chilwell as a target.

The Englishman tops United’s wish-list, as per the report, while Chelsea are also prepared to part company with him in the winter. Chilwell has been excluded out of Enzo Maresca’s plans with Marc Cucurella gaining precedence over him, which has resulted in the former Leicester City star being mostly on the periphery since the summer.

Chilwell’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at roughly £18 million, a figure that all parties involved could negotiate given Chelsea’s desire to offload his wages, too. United can certainly afford to undertake that much of an expenditure, especially for a player who is very high in quality and arguably a better option than both their left backs.

Chilwell would be first-choice at Man United

Ben Chilwell would not take much time to usurp Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to prominence at Old Trafford, particularly due to his work-rate. The 27-year-old is the epitome of a modern day full back, who can contribute on both ends of the pitch with equal measure whilst also having an eye for goal every now and then.

If Erik ten Hag is fired and Thomas Tuchel replaces him, Chilwell will also be handed a new lease of life in the prime years of his career. He was a key figure during the German’s tenure at Chelsea, being particularly of importance in their triumphant Champions League campaign in 2021.

Shaw and Malacia have still got the better part of three months to prove themselves to Manchester United, from a fitness as well as form standpoint. However, if the duo fails to make an impression in the time that remains between now and the winter transfer window, Chilwell could be purchased and immediately earn a primary berth in Man Utd’s starting eleven.