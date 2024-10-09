Thomas Tuchel ‘demands’ Ronald Araujo’s signing from Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s role appears safe for now, but should their winless run continue following the international break, he may be fired without a second thought having already been under immense pressure following a string of poor results.

Thomas Tuchel’s name has been discussed within the club to replace Ten Hag and as per a report from TEAMtalk (who cite Spanish source Fichajes), the German ‘demands’ Ronald Araujo’s signing from Barcelona as a condition to accepting the coaching role with United. His interest in Araujo is longstanding after he targeted the player during his time at Bayern Munich.

Araujo’s asking price is expected to be approximately £84 million – a sum that Barca had tagged him with earlier this year – although TEAMtalk’s report adds that the player is ‘ very happy’ in Catalonia, where he is currently recovering from an injury.

It remains to be seen whether or not Manchester United’s board takes Tuchel’s request into consideration should they eventually appoint the German, especially keeping in mind that Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt were signed this summer alongside other lucrative reinforcements.

Araujo’s signing an unlikely prospect

Ronald Araujo’s signing does not look like a prospect that Manchester United will pursue with much intent, while Barcelona will also not be keen on selling him as they are gradually seeing light at the end of the tunnel after several years of financial troubles.

Moreover, the Red Devils have undertaken some very lavish spending in the recent past, signing two central defenders with a very high ceiling in the process, and so there may not be a desire to purchase any more players in that position, not least someone who will be as expensive as Araujo.

Ten Hag’s position as United boss remains precarious and Tuchel appears to be well-placed to replace the Dutchman, however, Man Utd chiefs are unlikely to grant his wish of signing Araujo should they offer him the position.