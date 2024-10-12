Tottenham Hotspur eye Javi Puado as Son Heung-min’s back-up

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly triggered a one-year contract extension for £190k weekly earner Son Heung-min, which has all but secured their captain’s short-term future in London. However, given that he is 32, they need to draw up a long-term plan.

To that note, they have decided to pursue a swoop for Espanyol winger Javi Puado next year, as per Football Transfers. The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive career with the Catalan side and having already struck three times in La Liga this season, he has caught Spurs’ attention.

Puado’s contract at the RCDE Stadium is due to expire in June 2025 and with that in mind, Tottenham are eyeing a free transfer for the winger to add a back-up behind Son, who they hope will be his eventual replacement.

Mikey Moore, 17, has emerged as an option of late but is far too experienced to replace a player of Son’s calibre and as a result, the Lilywhites are hopeful of signing Puado on a bargain deal until their teenage starlet is ready for a role in the first team.

Puado’s transfer will be a welcome addition

Tottenham Hotspur have signed several talented players from La Liga in recent years. Though they have a hit or miss record, there is every reason to believe Javi Puado would be a medium-term fix as Son’s understudy.

Puado would have opportunities to play in the cup competitions every now and then, while a regular role off the bench could also ensue with Son ageing. His recent injury has shown that Spurs are lacking a quality left winger in the South Korean’s absence.

When Son indeed leaves Tottenham, Puado has the necessary qualities to hold the fort as Tottenham’s left winger during a transitional phase, by which time they will hope that Moore is also ready for a regular berth in the team.

Though all signs point towards a deal for Puado being favourable from a Tottenham standpoint, it remain to be seen if the player is willing to accept a role on the fringes with the Premier League side by giving up regular minutes with Espanyol.