Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt match preview

The Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt at the BayArena in a game from the 7th round of the competition. This would be a perfect moment to present you with our best free soccer tips.

Last season Bayer Leverkusen went unbeaten and won the league for a first time in their history. Now they already lost one game, but it’s only normal – what they did was phenomenal. Right now Die Werkself are 5th in the standings with 11 points – this puts them just three points behind the leader Bayern Munich.

Before the international break Leverkusen made two draws in their last two matches – against Bayern Munich and Holstein Kiel. And while it’s quite normal to share the points with Bayern, the home draw against Holstein Kiel was something unexpected.

After just 8 minutes of playing at the BayArena, Leverkusen already had two goals advantage against Holstein Kiel. Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann scored for Bayer, but until the end of the match the visitors scored twice as well.

Xabi Alonso looked at his bench and picked Martin Terrier, Patrik Schick and Amine Adli, but it didn’t lead to the desired results.

Clearly Bayer Leverkusen underestimated their opponent before the break. Holstein Kiel are not among the best teams in the league so Alonso’s boys probably didn’t give their best on the pitch. And in the second half they didn’t do enough to score a third goal.

The French winger Martin Terrier could return in the starting eleven against Eintracht. He started from the bench against Holstein Kiel.

Victor Boniface and Florian Wirtz are Leverkusen’s top scorers since the beginning of the season – both have scored four goals each in the Bundesliga. They will be important in the next game as well.

Eintracht Frankfurt are having an amazingly good season so far. They are third in the standings with 13 points won and a record of 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. Frankfurt are two points ahead of their next opponent Leverkusen.

Before the break Frankfurt made their first draw for the season – 3-3 against the leader Bayern Munich. It was a quite dramatic affair at the Deutsche Bank Park as Omar Marmoush scored the equalising goal in the 94th minute. Before him it was Marmoush again and Hugo Ekitike scored for Dino Topmöller’s team.

The Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush is one of the best players in the Bundesliga since the beginning of the season. The 25-years old African has 8 Bundesliga goals since the beginning of the campaign. It seems that Marmoush is heading towards the best season of his career. His brace against Bayern Munich was a proof how good he is. Maybe he won’t be part of Frankfurt’s team next season if he continues like this.

That’s the best free soccer tips for the Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at the BayArena. The visiting team is actually higher than the champions in the standings, but Bayer has the home ground advantage. It shall be a pretty good game to watch. We wish you good luck!