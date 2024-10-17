Man Utd indicate ‘strong interest’ to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are leading the race to sign long-term target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona next summer, according to Fichajes.

The 27-year-old has been a subject of persistent interest from the Red Devils over the past seasons. A move to Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge failed to materialize despite several attempts from the club to secure the transfer.

United have yet again rekindled their interest in signing the midfield maestro – who is being touted for a move away from Barcelona. According to Fichajes, the Blaugrana could be open to the player’s departure next summer if he doesn’t extend his contract at the club.

Having made several attempts to bring him to Old Trafford, Fichajes reports that United are now ‘leading the race’ to sign the Netherlands international — whose style of play aligns with Erik ten Hag’s playing philosophy.

De Jong is valued at €60m (£50m) by Transfermarkt and signing the Dutchman would be a bold statement of intent from the club towards reinforcing their midfield, according to the report.

Midfield orchestrator

Man Utd have endured yet another underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign. They have struggled in both domestic and European competition so far and their performances have also come under severe criticism.

Although the club already bought Manu Ugarte to reinforce their midfield, they still lack an orchestrator in the middle of the pitch to dictate the tempo and create chances.

This is a role where Frenkie de Jong thrives the most having excelled in a similar position with Barcelona, despite a myriad of injury problems.

De Jong’s technical and tactical prowess gives him the ability to improve Man United’s lacklustre midfield and could prove pivotal to enhance Erik ten Hag’s possession-based football.

The Dutchman excels with the ball at his feet, proving effective in both the build-up phase and the attacking third of the pitch.

His multidimensional abilities are pivotal assets that could see Ten Hag replicate his trophy-laden spell at Ajax where De Jong orchestrated proceedings from the middle of the pitch.