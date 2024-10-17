Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

Following the conclusion of the October international break, Bayern Munich will face off against VfB Stuttgart in a crucial Bundesliga encounter on Saturday evening.

After winning the league title in 11 consecutive years, the Bavarian club’s title winning streak was snapped last term as Bayer Leverkusen became the German champions for the first time in their history.

Bayern Munich have started a new era under new manager Vincent Kompany and they enjoyed a promising commencement to this season. They are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table with 14 points from six games.

However, the German giants are currently winless in their last three games in all competitions. After drawing against Leverkusen, Kompany’s side were defeated by Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Right before the international break, Bayern Munich only managed to come away with a point against Eintracht Frankfurt so they will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend.

However, achieving that won’t be easy as Stuttgart have been excellent under Sebastian Hoeneß in recent times. They finished second in the league last term ahead of their Saturday’s opponent.

Moreover, they displayed excellent performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League and defeated Borussia Dortmund 5-1 in the domestic league last month. But, they have been winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Previous meetings

Bayern Munich have been a dominant force in this fixture as they have won 16 out of the last 20 games against their this weekend’s opponent and they thrashed Hoeneß’s side when they previously met at Allianz Arena last campaign. However, Stuttgart came away victorious when they last met Bayern Munich in the German top-flight.

How to watch

The match will kick off at 5:30 PM UK time and the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

Supporters can buy Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart tickets through the club websites or via trusted online resellers like Seatsnet.com.

Team news

Bayern Munich have several injury absentees ahead of this encounter as Dayot Upamecano is set to remain sidelined owing to his hamstring issue, while Jamal Musiala is also unavailable for selection due to a hip injury.

Moreover, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Mathys Tel and Sacha Boey all remain sidelined as a result of their respective injury problems.

Harry Kane sustained an injury against Eintracht Frankfurt just before the international break and thankfully, he is ready to start in this encounter.

As for Stuttgart, they also have injury problems at the moment as Dan Axel Zagadou and Chris Fuhrich aren’t in contention to feature due to their respective problems.

Deniz Undav picked up a knock during international duty with Germany so there were some doubts regarding his availability for this encounter but he should be ready to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Kompany has been using the 4-2-3-1 formation at the Allianz Arena and is expected to go with the same system this weekend with Manuel Neuer likely to be between the sticks.

Amid Upamecano’s absence, Eric Dier could be paired up with Kim-Min Jae at the heart of the hosts’ defence, while Alphonso Davies and Raphael Guerreiro could be the two fullbacks.

Aleksandar Pavlovic should commence in the midfield pivot position alongside Joshua Kimmich, pushing Serge Gnabry into the attacking midfield role to replace Musiala.

Michael Olise is expected to be on the right flank and Kingsley Coman would be on the opposite side. Kane should be leading the line for the record German champions in this fixture.

Expected Bayern Munich line-up vs Stuttgart

Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich, Musiala; Olise, Gnabry, Kane

As for Stuttgart, Hoeneß also uses the 4-2-3-1 formation but at times he changes his system and deploys the 3-5-2 formation. Now, it remains to be seen which system he uses in this crucial fixture.

Hoeneß could go with a conservative approach in this difficult away encounter and field his team with the three centre-backs. Alexander Nubel could be in goal for the visitors and in front of him, Anrie Chase, Anthony Rouault and Julian Chabot should be at the back.

Maximilian Mittelstadt is likely to be in the left-wing back position, while Jamie Leweling on the opposite flank. Enzo Millot, Angelo Stiller and Atakan Karazor might be the midfield trio.

El Billal Toure and Undav are expected to be deployed in the centre-forward position in this high-profile fixture.

Expected Stuttgart line-up vs Bayern Munich

Nubel; Chase, Rouault, Chabot; Mittelstadt, Stiller, Karazor, Millot, Leweling; Toure, Undav

Key players

Kane has established himself as the talismanic figure for Bayern Munich after joining the club last year. He has already become the highest-scoring English player in Bundesliga and the onus will be on him to help his side come away with all three points by putting his name on the scoresheet.

Olise has enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign after signing for the Bavarian club from Crystal Palace this summer. He has secured his place in the starting eleven ahead of Leroy Sane and he will be hoping to continue showcasing his best in this encounter as well.

Musiala has established herself as a key player for Bayern Munich and Germany at this tender age. So, his absence would be a huge blow for Kompany’s side, therefore, Gnabry will have to take the responsibility to fill the youngster’s void if he starts.

For Stuttgart, after failing to find his feet in the Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion, Undav joined the German side on a loan deal last summer. He displayed impressive performances last term, helping his side finish second in the league and qualify for the Champions League.

Stuttgart made his loan move permanent this summer and now, he has had a promising start to this season as well. Moreover, the forward has now established himself as a regular member of the Germany squad. The onus will be on him to help his side come away with a positive result by taking his chances whenever he gets those.

Prediction

Bayern Munich are always the favourite to win every game in the Bundesliga and they are a formidable side at home. So, if they fail to win this fixture then that will be a big shock.

Kompany’s side can’t afford to think of anything but a victory in this encounter to keep hold of their place at the top of the table as RB Leipzig are level on points with them at the summit, only trailing on goal difference.

However, Stuttgart won’t go down without fighting. They displayed an impressive performance against Real Madrid last month away from home, although they ended up on the losing side. Hoeneß’s side will be looking to perform similarly in this encounter.

It is going to be interesting to see how this game eventually unfolds on Saturday evening. Bayern Munich 3-1 Stuttgart