Tottenham plot swoop to sign Espanyol star Javi Puado

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move to sign Espanyol star Javi Puado, as per the Spanish outlet La Razon.

After appointing Ange Postecoglou as the new manager last year, the Lilywhites enjoyed a stellar start to last season but they eventually ran out of gas in the second half and ended the campaign in fifth spot. They have had a topsy-turvy start to this term as they are currently ninth in the table with 10 points from seven games.

Now, it appears Spurs are planning to reinforce the squad in January to help Postecoglou perform consistently in the second half of this season and achieve all the objectives.

La Razon states that during Alejo Veliz’s scouting mission, Tottenham’s scouts have been impressed by Puado. Veliz has been sent out on loan to the Catalan side to play regularly and develop his career.

Puado to Tottenham

The 26-year-old’s current contract will expire next summer so Spurs can manage to agree on a pre-contract agreement with him in January to sign him as a free agent ahead of next term.

The report claims that Valencia and Sevilla have registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation. But, Tottenham are looking to trump those clubs by submitting a formal proposal in the winter window.

Puado helped his side gain promotion last term and he has scored three goals in eight appearances in La Liga this term with all of those goals coming against Deportivo Alaves last month.

Tottenham opted to strengthen the centre-forward position by signing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m deal in the summer.

Richarlison is the option that Postecoglou has as the deputy to the Englishman. But, the former Everton star has been struggling with his injury problems in recent times.

So, it seems the North London club have started exploring options as a potential replacement for the South American. Puado is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Puado in the upcoming winter window to reinforce the attack.