[Teams] Tottenham vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups as Son returns for Spurs

Premier League football returns after the international break as Tottenham play host to West Ham in North London this Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been boosted by the return of Hueng-min Son with the attacker going straight into the starting eleven today after missing the 3-2 defeat to Brighton last time out.

Guglielmo Vicario keeps goal once again for Tottenham while Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie make-up the back four.

Yves Bissouma anchors the midfield for the hosts with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski playing as the two attacking central midfielders. Dominic Solanke leads the line up front for Tottenham with the in-form Brennan Johnson offering support along with Son.

As for West Ham, Alphone Areola keeps his place between the sticks while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Emerson start in defence for the visitors this afternoon.

Guido Rodriguez line-up in midfield alongside Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek. Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus join Michail Antonio in the West Ham attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Forster, Drăgușin, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur, Richarlison, Werner, Moore

West Ham

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez; Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Soler, Guilherme, Álvarez, Summerville, Ings