Sarr delivers fantastic 2nd half display vs West Ham



Tottenham Hotspur climbed to 7th in the Premier League table following an impressive 4-1 win over West Ham United in Saturday’s London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou’s side went behind after 18 minutes, but they responded brilliantly. Dejan Kulusevski pulled them level in the 36th minute. Spurs dominated after the break and scored 3 quick-fire goals in a 8-minute spell.

Postecoglou made a surprise tactical change at the interval with James Maddison being replaced by Pape Matar Sarr and the decision worked perfectly as the Senegalese ace provided more control from midfield.

The 22-year-old has had some stand-out performances off the bench this season and he was once again brilliant yesterday.

According to Fotmob stats, Sarr had a 100% pass completion rate with two successful long balls. He also completed 100% of his tackles attempted against the Hammers while winning 4 duels in the process.

Knocking on the door

The young midfielder had a bright beginning to last season with the London heavyweights, but his performances dipped in the 2nd half of the campaign which has dropped him down the pecking order this term.

However, he has responded with several good cameos off the bench and he deserves to reclaim his starting spot when Spurs welcome Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League league phase on Thursday evening.

Spurs have had the perfect start following the 2nd international break of the season and the focus should be on building a winning run as well as improving their decision-making in the defensive scheme of things.

Sarr has provided the added defensive cover whenever he has played. It may not be long before he becomes a regular feature in the starting 11 in the league if he continues to impress with his limited opportunities.

Tottenham entertain Alkmaar in the Europa League in midweek before another London derby at Crystal Palace on Sunday.