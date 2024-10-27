Man Utd ‘take the lead’ in race to sign Javi Guerra from Valencia

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Valencia’s midfielder Javi Guerra after ‘taking the lead’ in the race for his signature, as per Fichajes.

The talented midfielder came close to joining La Liga giants Atletico Madrid last summer but the club ended up signing Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher instead.

The Spain u21 international is one of the few shining lights in a poor Valencia team that sits bottom of the table. His performances at the heart of Los Ches’ midfield have attracted the interest of several clubs including United.

According to Fichajes, the 21-year-old’s ability to carry the ball, efficiency in distribution, ball recovery and future potential have piqued the interest of the Red Devils — who believe the midfielder could slot into the team ‘immediately’ and eventually become an outstanding player in the Premier League.

Guerra presents an attractive proponent in the transfer market to Valencia and the Spanish club are aware that keeping the midfield ace at the Mestalla will be difficult as European top clubs like United are already on his radar, according to the report.

The Spaniard’s contract at the Mestalla Stadium will run until 2027 with a €20m (£16m) valuation by Transfermarkt — which could be a bargain for Manchester United if they get a deal done.

Guerra’s deal should be a no-brainer

United have not been at their best this season and have struggled domestically and in European competitions.

Summer signing Manu Ugarte is yet to be fully up to speed with the intensity of the Premier League but the Uruguayan midfielder did show his outstanding qualities in the draw against Fernabahce in Istanbul.

On the other hand, Casemiro is aging and his performances indicate that his peak years are way behind him.

Hence, swooping for a young promising midfielder to bolster the Red Devils’ midfield is needed and Guerra would be a superb addition.

Despite being only 21, Guerra has gained valuable first-team experience in the Spanish top flight and has become not just one of the best young central midfielders in La Liga, but in Europe.

His combativeness in tackling, efficiency in passing and high-level technical qualities are characteristics that would make him instrumental to United’s midfield and getting him for £16m would be an absolute bargain.