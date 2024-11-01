West Ham preparing to submit bid to sign Jobe Bellingham

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to launch a formal proposal to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Black Cats from Birmingham City last year, the 19-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Championship last term. Now, he has started the new season brilliantly, helping his side mount a top-two finish to gain promotion automatically.

Sunderland are currently at the top of the Championship with 29 points from 12 games, sitting five points ahead of third-placed Leeds United. The youngster is the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star, Jude Bellingham, and he is a midfielder like his elder brother.

Now, Fichajes states that West Ham have registered their interest in Bellingham having been impressed by his progress at the Stadium of Light in recent times.

The Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui believes that the 19-year-old has everything in his armoury to cope with the intensity of the Premier League so the East London club are preparing to submit a £21m offer to secure his signature.

Bellingham to West Ham

After appointing Lopetegui as the new manager to succeed David Moyes, West Ham were active in the last transfer window to reinforce the squad. They even signed Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler to strengthen the midfield.

However, the East London club endured a dire start to this season. They were even knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing to Liverpool in the third round.

But, after earning seven points in the last four Premier League games, Lopetegui’s side have climbed up the table a bit and the pressure has eased from the Spanish boss’ shoulder.

West Ham would be hoping to continue adding reinforcements to the squad over the upcoming transfer windows to continue the rebuild under Lopetegui’s guidance.

Bellingham is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet, can play threading passes between the lines and also has the ability to chip-in with some important goals.

It is going to be interesting to see whether West Ham eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign the Sunderland star next year to strengthen the midfield department.