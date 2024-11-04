Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign RB Leipzig stark Castello Lukeba

Liverpool are gearing up for a potential transfer battle with European giants Real Madrid to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, as per Fichajes.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation since moving to the Bundesliga last summer from French side Olympique Lyon. He has become a pivotal part of Marco Rose’s side, which has conceded only five goals in the Bundesliga — the lowest among any team in Europe’s top-five leagues.

His performances this season have caught the eye of Liverpool with Fichajes reporting that the Reds have now expressed their interest in signing Lukeba having earmarked him as a top target to bolster their defensive ranks.

However, the Reds face stern competition from European giants Real Madrid — who are prepared to go head-to-head with the Merseyside club in pursuit of the French centre-back, according to the report.

The Spanish outlet adds that the Red Bulls are hesitant to sell Lukeba to Liverpool — who view the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

With a contract at the Red Bull Arena that runs until 2029, Fichajes reports that Leipzig have set a release fee of €90m (£75m) for the in-demand centre-back with Liverpool and Madrid set to slug it out to land the Frenchman.

Virgil van Dijk’s replacement?

Liverpool are preparing for the possible departure of club captain, Virgil van Dijk, whose contract is set to run out at the end of the season.

Even if the Dutchman signs a new deal at Anfield, he’ll be 34 by next summer so Liverpool need to start looking to the future with a long-term replacement.

One of the players the Merseyside club are looking at is Lukeba as he’s firmly established himself among the best young defenders across Europe.

His game is characterized by a beastly urge to win the ball back and his one-versus-one compactness is one of his biggest traits.

He also excels in comfortably playing out of the back despite being under pressure and is known for his aerial dominance.

While the 21-year-old’s capabilities are unquestionable, beating Madrid to secure the transfer of Lukeba won’t be easy and it will be interesting to see if either club is willing to match Leipzig’s valuation.