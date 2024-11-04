West Ham readying £30m bid to sign prolific Brazilian forward Igor Jesus

West Ham United are readying an offer to sign prolific centre-forward Igor Jesus from Brazilian side Botafogo in January, according to the Sun.

After netting 14 goals in 19 appearances for Saudi Pro League side, Shabab Al-Ahli, Botafogo secured the transfer of the talisman on a free transfer in the summer and he has netted eight goals and provided three assists across all competitions for Artur Jorge’s side this campaign.

As per the Sun, the Hammers are readying a £30m bid to secure the transfer of the two-cap Brazil international to the London Stadium this winter.

The report adds that the East London side are also considering a potential swap deal that would see Lucas Paqueta move to the Brazilian side.

Botafogo’s owner, John Textor was keen on bringing the prolific forward to Everton if he won the bidding to take over the club’s ownership, as per the report.

However, the ownership bid looks to be improbable leaving West Ham as front runners in the race for the Brazilian.

West Ham need Jesus

The Hammers are now keen on bringing Jesus to the club as they look to reinforce their forward line in the January transfer window, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Paqueta faces the possibility of a ‘LIFETIME BAN’ as he risks potential Premier League action due to gambling allegations so West Ham could be ready to use him as bait to land Jesus.

Despite joining the two-time Brazilian champions as recently as July, the Sun reports that the club is open to selling Jesus ‘at the right price’ and is also exploring a potential swap deal with the Hammers that includes Paqueta.

West Ham invested significantly in various positions in the summer, including attack, but the forward line has been unimpressive this season with Niclas Fullkrug failing to hit the ground running – no thanks to injury issues.

Julen Lopetegui now needs a more prolific forward in his attack and Jesus could be the saviour to save the Spanish manager’s job and the club’s hope of a European place if he joins in January.