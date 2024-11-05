Man Utd now ‘favourites’ to sign Sporting Lisbon star Geovany Quenda

Manchester United are ‘favourites’ to sign Sporting Lisbon star Geovany Quenda as they look to reunite him with former manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, according to Tuttojuve.

The 17-year-old has been a dependable part of Amorim’s side, featuring in all ten Primeira Liga matches this season. His strong performances have seen him become the Portuguese manager’s preferred choice at right wing-back, and he has gone on to make 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, United could be set to reunite the Portugal u21 star with Amorim as the player’s agent claims that the Red Devils have now emerged as favourites to secure his signature.

However, Man United will face a big fight for the teenager as Tuttojuve reports that Premier League side, Manchester City and Italian giants, Juventus have also indicated interest in the player.

Quenda still has three years remaining on his contract at the Estádio José Alvalade with a €15m (£12m) valuation by Transfermarkt, which should be a fair price for the Red Devils to secure his transfer.

Reunion

Manchester United reached a full agreement with Sporting last week to bring their head coach Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford in a three-year deal.

The 39-year-old has a big task ahead, which includes stabilizing the team and introducing his style of play.

One of the ways to aid the easy assimilation of his style is by recouping players who are already familiar with his style of play, and several players have been linked to United in recent days.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is the highly-rated Quenda, who has become a fundamental part of Amorim’s side this season.

A winger by trade, the teenager’s tireless, bursting runs, accurate crosses, and defensive solidity have seen him slot in at wing-back, where he has excelled under the Portuguese manager.

Amorim is expected to continue with his revered three-at-the-back pattern — which relies on wing-backs — and Quenda is being tipped for a move to Man Utd to play a key role, while also continuing his development under the manager.

His £12m valuation would be an absolute bargain for the Red Devils, but Sporting are expected to demand a significantly higher fee for the in-demand Portugal U21 star.