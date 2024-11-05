Connect with us

Tottenham Hotspur eye winter transfer for Real Madrid teenager Endrick

Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke have led the offensive way for Tottenham Hotspur this season but a few other assets from Ange Postecoglou’s side have failed to fire as much as they would have been expected. Son Heung-min has been inconsistent even when fit, Timo Werner has scored just once in all competitions while Richarlison’s injury worries seem to be compounding.

Wilson Odobert is not exactly a goal-scoring forward and Dejan Kulusevski’s output in the box has reduced this season as a result of a role in midfield. Therefore, it is not a surprise that Spurs want to bring in a consistent source of goals as early as possible, also keeping in mind that the team is currently participating in four competitions.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Tottenham are ‘interested’ in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick, while Serie A giants Juventus have also been credited with keenness in signing the Brazilian. The 18-year-old signed a long-term deal with the Whites this summer but a lack of minutes has led to rumours regarding a possible loan in January.

Madrid unlikely to let Endrick go

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Endrick may be short-lived as Real Madrid are unlikely to let go of the forward midway through the campaign. Admittedly, he has not played often but a bright start to life in the Spanish capital where he scored on debuts in the Champions League and La Liga will render him as a handy secondary option for Carlo Ancelotti in the second half of the season.

With Kylian Mbappe misfiring in the final third against all odds, Real Madrid cannot afford to sacrifice a player that has shown an eye for goal. However, it goes without saying that Tottenham and Postecoglou in particular could be bolstered by the signing of an out-and-out striker during the winter transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to invest money on a new signing in January or continue to explore for short-term loan deals until next summer.

