Tottenham ‘working on’ a deal to sign a new midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly working on a deal to sign a new midfielder in the upcoming January window, as per Football Insider.

After letting Pierre-Emile Hojbejrg, Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp leave the club in the summer, the Lilywhites currently have Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma as the midfield options.

Moreover, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are also at the club but the duo are still very young and need time to develop their career. Therefore, Ange Postecoglou has been using Dejan Kulusevski in the engine room.

The Sweden international is more comfortable out wide but has been doing extremely well in midfield. James Maddison has been playing deeper this season to accommodate the lack of midfield options Postecoglou currently has.

Now, Football Insider states that Tottenham want to sign a new midfielder in January to help the Australian boss push for a top-four finish this term and has already started working to do that.

Tottenham want a new midfielder

AC Milan’s Reijnders is on Spurs’ radar but the Rossoneri don’t want to let him leave the club in mid-season and he is more attainable at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt and still has three and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Italian giants are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave the club next year.

Reijnders can play in the deep-lying playmaker position but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to chip-in with some important goals and is also capable of making defensive contributions.

The midfielder has started the new campaign promisingly, although Milan have been inconsistent thus far this term, making four goal contributions in all competitions. Moreover, he has been a key player for the Netherlands in recent times.

Reijnders is a talented player and could be a wise signing for Spurs if they purchase him. However, It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Dutchman to strengthen the midfield department.