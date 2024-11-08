Man Utd eye swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils currently have Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo as the central midfield options. However, Eriksen’s future is currently uncertain at the club as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

Casemiro has found it difficult to showcase his best and it has been reported that United are open to cashing-in on him. Moreover, Mainoo is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are interested in signing a new box-to-box midfielder in January and have earmarked Goretzka as a serious option.

The record Premier League have been keeping a close eye on the German’s current situation before making a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

Goretzka to Man Utd

However, the player has no intention of leaving Bayern Munich in mid-season so United will have to put their best efforts in to persuade him to join if they eventually make a concrete move. The journalist says that apart from signing a new midfielder, Man Utd are also looking to hire a new affordable centre-forward.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Manchester United plan to make moves in the winter transfer market. Understand that the Red Devils are looking for an affordable striker. Man Utd are also in search of a number eight, a central midfielder. Leon Goretzka’s situation is still being closely monitored. However, as of now, the 29y/o still has no plans to leave Bayern in winter.”

Goretzka was heavily linked with a move away from the Bavarian club in the summer window but a move eventually didn’t materialise. Now, he has found himself on the periphery at Allianz Arena thus far this season.

The 29-year-old is valued at around £18m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two-year of his current contract. Therefore, Bayern Munich would be looking to cash-in on him next year to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Goretzka is an experienced player and could be a solid affordable addition for United if they eventually opt to secure his service.