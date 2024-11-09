Solanke and Kulusevski return as Ange makes 4 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Ipswich

Tottenham Hotspur have the opportunity to get back to winning ways less than three days after being beaten by Galatasaray in the Europa League when they host Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou remains without a number of injured players for the clash but is expected to ring in a few changes from the team that started in Istanbul. Here is a look at his predicted line-up for the clash versus Ipswich.

Goalkeeper – Fraser Forster failed to impress against Galatasaray on Thursday and as expected, he will drop out in the Premier League with Guglielmo Vicario returning to the team.

Defenders – With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven expected to be on the sidelines as a result of injuries, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies could keep their places in the heart of Tottenham’s backline. Pedro Porro will also play as the right back.

Spurs’ only change at the back will see Destiny Udogie replace Archie Gray on the left side of defence. The Italian was rested in the Europa League, so he should be among the team’s fresher players.

Kulusevski and Solanke to start

Midfielders – Yves Bissouma is enjoying a good run of form and has usurped the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Mata Sarr in recent matches. The former Brighton midfielder is expected to continue in the holding role for Tottenham on Sunday.

Dejan Kulusevski is likely to start on the right side of midfield, replacing Lucas Bergvall in the process, with the Swede enjoying a great run of form having assisted three times in his last two starts in all competitions.

James Maddison was poor against Galatasaray but scored a beautiful free-kick off the bench against Aston Villa last weekend, so he might keep his place in the team.

Forwards – Son Heung-min is fully fit and will keep his place on the left wing, while Brennan Johnson will feature on the right side of the attacking third.

Tottenham’s in-form man, Dominic Solanke, will replace Will Lankshear as the striker, with the former Bournemouth forward striking three goals in his last couple of appearances.

Here is a look at how Spurs may look on paper against Ipswich.