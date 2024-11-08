Man Utd ‘at the forefront’ to sign Galatasaray star Akgun

Manchester United are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Galatasaray star Yunus Akgun, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have been struggling with their left-back issues in recent times due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. United were left without a specialist left-sided defender for the majority of last term and the situation remains the same thus far this campaign.

The duo is said to be edging closer to returning to full fitness and could be available for selection after the November international break. However, United’s new manager Ruben Amorim likes to deploy wing-back in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation but neither Malacia nor Shaw is comfortable playing in this role.

Therefore, it appears Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the left-wing-back position. Alphonso Davies has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times but Real Madrid are reportedly the favourite to hire him.

So, Man Utd are also lining up alternative options and Fichajes states that the Old Trafford outfit have expressed their interest in Akgun. They are currently ‘at the forefront’ of securing his service and have been closely following his performances at the moment.

Akgun to Man Utd

The 24-year-old is valued at around £5m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final 18 months of his current contract with Cimbom in January. Therefore, the Turkish giants could be open to cashing-in on him in 2025.

Akgun is a versatile player as he likes to play in the right-wing position but is also efficient on the opposite side. Moreover, he can be deployed in the left-wing-back position and has played in this role in the last two games in the Europa League.

The Turkish international has been displaying his goal-scoring prowess in Europe’s second-tier competition this season, scoring four goals in as many games. Additionally, he scored an outrageous goal versus Tottenham Hotspur in this competition in midweek and his side eventually won the game 3-2.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to sign Akgun in January or next summer.