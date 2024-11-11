Arsenal could sign Benjamin Sesko next year for £60m

Arsenal have recognised their serious need for a striker and are willing to invest in one next summer after Gabriel Jesus has failed to deliver once again.

Benjamin Sesko had been described as the Gunners’ ‘priority’ target for 2025 and their hopes of signing him have been exponentially bolstered by Philipp Hinze. The Sky Sports Germany journalist has claimed that the Slovenian international will be available for around £60 million next year after a gentleman’s agreement between him and RB Leipzig.

Sesko rejected interest from several sides earlier this summer, including Arsenal, to prolong his development at RB Leipzig and penned a fresh contract as well. In doing so, his release clause previously worth £55 million was chalked off and an updated amount was not agreed upon, which has given Leipzig with the leeway to set an asking price for the striker.

Nevertheless, £60 million is a reasonable investment for a striker who is proving himself for a second straight season and has an incredibly high potential.

Arsenal to be favourites for Sesko

After Benjamin Sesko penned a contract extension at RB Leipzig earlier this summer, The Athletic revealed that the player’s entourage had built a ‘strong relationship’ with Arsenal, which could go a long way in deciding his next club. The Gunners are also ‘confident of succeeding’ in acquiring the 21-year-old, which indicates that the transfer is theirs to lose.

Sesko’s impressive form from last season has continued into 2024/25. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in all competitions in the ongoing campaign and is on course to breach the 20-goal mark by May. In hindsight, it is fair to say that his decision to continue his progression at Leipzig has worked out well.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres will cost several million more than Sesko, so he promises to be a cost-effective solution to Arsenal’s woes in the final third. Plus, given that he is one of the youngest strikers available in Europe, Arsenal’s investment on him could be money well spent in some years.