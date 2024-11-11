Man Utd eyeing surprise winter deal for Nkunku



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United have made an enquiry to sign Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have had an underwhelming start to the Premier League season and they have accumulated only 15 points from their first 11 games. Despite this, they are within 4 points off the Champions League positions and could easily turnaround their fortunes under the tutelage of new manager Ruben Amorim.

In a late update on Sunday, L’Equipe have claimed that Nkunku is far from pleased with his handling by manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. The Frenchman is disappointed to be playing in the Europa Conference League while being a back-up player for the Premier League games. He has hardly started for the Blues.

Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke have been guaranteed starters under Maresca. The Italian manager has opted to pick Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk on the left wing despite having the services of Nkunku to rely upon.

L’Equipe claim that United have made an approach after getting to know the situation. Nkunku is not pushing for a possible winter move, but the French outlet say that the Blues could open the door for his transfer due to the fierce competition for places.

Big transfer

Nkunku was one of the most sought-after attackers in European football when he was flourishing at Leipzig. Chelsea made a huge statement by signing him ahead of several clubs. They secured an advanced agreement for him in late 2022.

The France international could not live up to the expectations in his debut campaign due to numerous injuries. He was anticipated to become a mainstay in the attack this season, but things have paved differently under current manager Maresca.

Maresca has preferred the physicality and aerial presence of Nicolas Jackson over the guile of Nkunku. Jackson and Nkunku have both been among the goals this campaign, but the former has been the main player in the top-flight for the Blues.

Nkunku has the quality to play behind the main striker, but Cole Palmer has cemented that spot. He has also failed to get a look-in in the wide attacking roles with the blistering form of Madueke and Neto at the beginning of the campaign.

This could urge him to pursue a new challenge and United could emerge as the answer. The Red Devils are set for a new era under new boss Amorim, who has built his reputation by playing with a three-at-the-back formation.

The Portuguese likes to play with two attacking midfielders and one centre-forward. Nkunku could be a quality presence in the no.10 role. He is brilliant when it comes to creating chances as well as contributing goals in crunch situations.

He has not been able to do so in a consistent basis for Chelsea due to the limited minutes. The £52 million signing could prosper for the Red Devils if Amorim were to guarantee him a starting position in the Premier League.