Arsenal eyeing swoop for Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui in possible £41m deal

Arsenal are enduring a poor run of form and it is fair to say that four winless results in the Premier League on the bounce have significantly derailed their hopes of winning the title.

The board and Mikel Arteta are already drafting up a response to one of the team’s most visible problems – goal-scoring. A striker’s signing has been earmarked as top of the agenda for 2025 and the Gunners have already added the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres to their wish-list.

Caught Offside has claimed that they have identified a low-cost alternative for the duo in Atalanta forward Mateo Retegui. With 11 goals and three assists to his name in Serie A, the Italian international is enjoying a productive season, which Arsenal have taken note of. The report adds that Gyokeres remains their priority, while Retegui is seen as an alternative for now.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has the player firmly in his plans but given that La Dea are not doing too well financially, an offer worth £41 million could compel them into selling Retegui, as per the report.

Retegui’s signing makes sense for January

Arsenal have been substandard so far in the season and need a solution in the winter if they are to end the season by capturing at least one piece of silverware. A quick fix is also imperative as their top four hopes could be in danger if their poor form continues, and a striker’s purchase could likely paper some other cracks in the team.

Retegui would be a brilliant investment in the winter but if Arsenal are keen on waiting for a new signing until the summer, it makes sense that they acquire a better rounded option like Gyokeres or Sesko.

The board will need to be prepared to invest a handsome sum of money given that the team does not have a single reliable number nine and by delaying a forward’s transfer, Arsenal are giving Arteta all the more reason to demand a signing which he deems best.

Only time will tell which direction the Gunners are willing to pursue, but Retegui does not seem like a promising long-term option as his performances have only borne fruit for half a season.