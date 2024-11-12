Tottenham set sights on signing Villarreal star Alex Baena

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on signing Villarreal star Alejandro Baena, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a promising start to this season, making six goal contributions in 11 La Liga appearances thus far. He has been an integral part of the Yellow Submarine’s starting eleven and they are currently fourth in the league with 24 points from 12 games.

The midfielder was a key player in Spain team that won the Gold Medal in the Olympics in the summer and has now secured his place in La Roja’s first-team squad. He played both the games in the October international break for his country and scored against Serbia.

Now, Fichajes states that Tottenham are keen on strengthening the midfield department in the upcoming January window and have identified Baena as a ‘dream’ option.

The Spain international has a £50m release clause in his current contract and the Lilywhites are ready to make a significant offer to get the deal done in the winter.

Baena to Tottenham

The Villarreal star is a versatile player as he is capable of playing in the attacking midfield position as well as the box-to-box role. Moreover, he is comfortable playing out wide and has been getting deployed in the left flank by Marcelino Garcia Toral at Estadi de la Ceramica this term.

Tottenham have had an inconsistent start to this season and after losing against Ipswich Town in the Premier League last weekend, they are currently in mid-table with 16 points from 11 games.

The North London club lack depth in the midfield department as Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr are the options available for Ange Postecoglou at the moment to deploy in this area.

So, Dejan Kulusevski has been playing in the midfield to fill the numbers this season and he has done extremely well but the Swedish international is a specialist right-winger.

Therefore, it would be the right decision to sign a new midfielder in January. Baena has showcased his qualities in La Liga in recent times so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs if they purchase him.