Tottenham eye move to sign Villarreal star Alejandro Baena

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Villarreal star Alejandro Baena, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After appointing Ange Postecoglou as the new boss at the beginning of last season, the Lilywhites enjoyed a stellar start last term. But, they eventually failed to maintain their momentum and ended up finishing in fifth, outside of the Champions League spot.

Spurs made a few new acquisitions in the summer to continue the rebuild under the Australian boss’ guidance but the North London club have endured a disappointing start to this season. They are currently 10th in the table with 16 points from 11 games.

So, Tottenham are seemingly planning to strengthen the squad in the upcoming window to help Postecoglou turn the situation around. Writing on X, Konur states that Spurs have registered their interest in Baena and they feel the Spaniard would be a significant acquisition to address the midfield problems.

The 23-year-old has a contract until 2028 with the Yellow Submarine and he has a £50m release clause included in his current contract.

Baena to Tottenham

However, the journalist says that purchasing Baena won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on securing his service.

The Villarreal star is a versatile player as he can play on the flanks as well as in the attacking midfield and box-to-box role. He has been showcasing his best at Estadio de la Ceramica as a left-winger in recent times.

In 10 league starts, he has scored a solitary goal and notched up five assists thus far this season. Following his recent eye-catching displays, he has now also secured his place in the Spain squad and even scored his first goal for his country in a Nations League encounter against Serbia last month.

Tottenham lack depth in their midfield department so signing a new midfielder would be the right decision and Baena would be an excellent acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club will eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Villarreal man in the upcoming winter window.