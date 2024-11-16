Tottenham plot swoop to sign Bournemouth star Ilya Zabarnyi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Ilya Zabarnyi, as per Caught Offside.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for the Lilywhites and the duo have done extremely well in recent times.

However, Ange Postecoglou doesn’t have proper depth in this position as after Van de Ven and Romero, Radu Dragusin is the only centre-back option the Australian boss currently has at his disposal.

But, the Romanian has found it difficult to settle down in his new surroundings after joining the club from Genoa last winter. Ben Davies has been playing in this role to give the first-choice duo a breather at times but he is a left-back by traits.

Therefore, it seems Tottenham are exploring options to strengthen the defence and Caught Offside states that Spurs are interested in Zabarnyi. They have been monitoring his performances closely at Vitality Stadium for a while and having been impressed by him, they are now willing to secure his service.

Zabarnyi to Tottenham

Having recently tied the Ukrainian down to a new long-term deal – which will run until 2029, Bournemouth aren’t in any rush to sell him but they are prepared to accept around £50m if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him.

However, the report says Chelsea are also keen on purchasing him, therefore, the North London club will have to beat their city rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

After joining the Cherries from Dynamo Kyiv last year, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key player in Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven in recent times.

He helped his side finish in mid-table last term and has displayed his qualities this season as well. The defender has aided his team to beat Arsenal and Manchester City this term and they are currently above Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Zabarnyi, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a right-footed centre-back. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air and also efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for the North London club if they purchase him.