West Ham lining up a gutsy free transfer for Paul Pogba

West Ham United enjoyed a busy period in the summer transfer window although things have no quite worked out the way the board would have liked. The team’s midfield has visibly struggled, although that has mainly been due to Carlos Soler and Guido Rodriguez failing to make the desired impact, especially going forward.

That has prompted the board into looking into the market and it has emerged that Paul Pogba’s free transfer is a particularly appealing prospect for West Ham, according to Fichajes (h/t 90min). Pogba’s doping ban has been reduced until early 2025 but the midfielder is now a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Juventus.

He will be allowed to train with the team from January and feature in matches from March, so West Ham could sign a differential player for the final run-in of the season. At this point in time, it is looking unlikely that they finish in a European football spot but a top half finish is very much possible if Julen Lopetegui has a reliable creative midfielder.

Pogba to West Ham a realistic prospect

Paul Pogba has had several years of experience in the Premier League and was one of the world’s best midfielders prior to being ravaged by injuries. The highlight of his career was winning the World Cup with France in 2018 having scored a goal in the final in Moscow six years ago and in spite of recent issues, the 31-year-old has shown a desire of returning to the top level.

It remains to be seen if any Champions League side is willing to bring him in given his lack of match action in recent months, so a fantastic opportunity has presented itself to West Ham.

Moreover, not only would Pogba arrive on a free transfer but he would have little bargaining power over wages as his first priority will be to find a club and reignite his career.

It will be interesting to see what steps West Ham take next to materialise a deal that could elevate their team to the next level.