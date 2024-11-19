Tottenham eye surprise move to re-sign Harry Winks

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to re-sign Leicester City star Harry Winks, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through the Lilywhites’ youth system, the 28-year-old was a key player for his boyhood club under Mauricio Pochettino. But, following the Argentinian boss’ departure, the midfielder found it difficult to get regular first-team football.

So, he initially went out on loan to Sampdoria to play regularly before making the permanent switch to Leicester City last year. Upon moving to King Power Stadium, Winks helped his side gain promotion last term and has now been showcasing his qualities in the Premier League this season. Steve Cooper’s side are currently above the relegation zone.

Now, Fichajes states that Tottenham are planning to reinforce their engine room next year and have earmarked Winks as an ideal option having been impressed by his recent performances for the Foxes.

Spurs are ‘determined’ to bring the Englishman back to the club and are willing to submit a fee of around £32m to hire him. Leicester don’t want to let him leave the club but considering he will enter the final 12 months of his existing deal at King Power Stadium next summer, they might be open to selling him at the end of this season to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Winks to Tottenham

Following Pierre-Emile Hojbejrg, Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp’s departure last summer, Spurs have been left with a very thin midfield department. Moreover, after Rodrigo Bentancur’s seven-game domestic ban, Ange Postecoglou will be left with an even thinner midfield department after the international break.

So, strengthening the engine room would be the right decision for the North London club next year. However, Winks is set to turn 29 next year so he wouldn’t be the right option to bolster the squad with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Englishman next year.

Meanwhile, Tottenham entered the international break following back-to-back defeats against Galatasaray and Ipswich Town. They’ll resume their campaign when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League next weekend.