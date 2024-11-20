Pedro Porro’s camp convinced Amorim will bring him to United



According to Spanish outlet AS, the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro are convinced that Manchester United could reunite the defender with manager Ruben Amorim.

The 25-year-0ld joined the London giants from Sporting Lisbon two years ago and he has since become one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. AS ( via SportWitness) claim that Real Madrid are interested in signing the Spain international, but they could face competition from Man United for his services.

Porro previously worked under Amorim during their time at Sporting Lisbon. The player’s camp are ‘convinced’ that United will make an attempt to reunite him after Amorim’s appointment as manager. Spurs are expected to hold out for at least £58 million to part ways with Porro, who has 4 years left on his contract.

Difficult deal

As per AS, Porro has an excellent relationship with Amorim. The Spaniard built his reputation as a right wing-back under the 39-year-old. he has now become a regular part of the national side due to his consistent performances.

A reunion would be ideal for Amorim, who is expected to play with a 3-4-3 system at United. Porro is well accomplished to operating as a wing-back and could seamlessly fit into the Portuguese’s formation at the Red Devils.

Porro has won 2.3 tackles per league game this season with 5.1 recoveries and 1.8 clearances on average. He has also chipped in with 1 goal and 2 assists in all competitions. His overall playing style would suit Amorim.

However, a deal is far from straightforward. Porro has been openly flirting about the prospect of joining Real Madrid and he could give preference to the Spanish giants if they come forward with a serious approach.

Meanwhile, Spurs could resist the prospect of Porro joining a direct Premier League rival for the Champions League places. In fact, the London club have not sold any senior player to United since Dimitar Berbatov in 2008.

Tottenham are unlikely to strengthen one of their top 4 contenders and could only consider offers from abroad. They followed a similar policy with Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich despite concrete United interest.