Alisson and Alexander-Arnold ruled out | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Southampton

Liverpool face Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League on matchday 12, before a crucial week gets underway for them in the Champions League and the English top flight as Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to visit Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side, however, will consider the game against the Saints as an equally important proposition as they can continue as table toppers in the league while there is a possibility of the lead extending as well subject to Man City’s game versus Tottenham.

With that in mind, here is how the Reds could line-up.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker remains out for the fixture, so Caoimhin Kelleher will continue as the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury last time out against Aston Villa and though it seemed a minor issue, he won’t be risked ahead of a key week. Conor Bradley may therefore feature at right back while Andy Robertson could keep his place as the left full back.

No rotations are likely to occur in the heart of the Liverpool backline with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk expected to retain their places.

Mac Allister rested, Gakpo starts

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister could be resting after a laborious couple of matches for Argentina as well as a long flight back to England, so Curtis Jones might be the replacement next to Ryan Gravenberch in the double pivot. Jones’ change in position from last time out may lead to Dominik Szoboszlai returning to the team at number 10.

Among all of Liverpool’s players, perhaps the most undisputed status right now belongs to Mohamed Salah, who will be expected to start on the right wing. Colombian star Luis Diaz might be replaced on the left by Cody Gakpo.

Forward – Darwin Nunez scored a goal in the win over Aston Villa last time but after Uruguay’s hard-fought game versus Brazil, he might also be afforded some rest. With Diogo Jota still injured, Diaz could play as the striker.

This is how Liverpool may look on paper: