Manchester United eyeing a transfer for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is likely to be supported by the club in his transfer ambitions in 2025 and it is expected that one of his primary objectives will be a forward’s signing after Joshua Zirkzee’s inability to settle at the club.

Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ademola Lookman’s situation at Atalanta with a transfer next summer likely to occur given that his deal at the club expires in June 2026.

However, United will face competition as the report says Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also have been credited with interest in the Nigerian international.

As per the report, Man United would be prepared to match Atalanta’s asking fee for Lookman which is currently anticipated to be around £58 million. Furthermore, the player could be ‘tempted’ at joining the Red Devils in order to take the next step in his career after a productive few years at Atalanta.

Lookman would be a terrific addition

Ademola Lookman has played in England previously for the likes of Everton, Fulham and Leicester City. Admittedly, those spells were far from impressive but Ruben Amorim would benefit from the player’s familiarity with English football.

With Zirkzee facing an uncertain future at Manchester United, they might be in need of signing another striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund. There is also the possibility of Lookman playing as a secondary striker slightly behind Hojlund if Amorim switches from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 considering his options in midfield coupled with a lack of quality out wide.

As far as competition for Lookman goes, Real Madrid can be comfortably discounted as they have assembled a star-studded attack and would struggle to fit another signing into their team. Plus, it is expected that their priority for 2025 is a defensive revamp.

Paris Saint-Germain, however, are capable of hijacking a potential Man United deal for the forward and are a club who they should be wary about if indeed a bidding war commences.