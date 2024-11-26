Liverpool eyeing cut-price deal to sign Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyon

Liverpool are sitting very comfortable in the Premier League and Champions League standings as Arne Slot has done wonders with a limited squad depth. It is fair to say that the Reds’ roster does not have as many options as the manager would probably like, especially in midfield, so it is not ruled out for a signing to be made in January.

It appears Liverpool are lining-up their targets as according to Caught Offside, the Reds are interested in signing Olympique Lyon star Rayan Cherki next year.

The 21-year-old was slapped with a price tag of £25 million recently, but his club’s provisional relegation to Ligue 2 as a result of a poor financial standing means they could be prepared to part with him for £17 million in the winter window, as per the report.

Alternatively, Cherki’s contract ends next summer, so he would be available as a free agent after the season ends. He is a versatile option in the final third, who can play on either flank as well as the number 10. He has previously played the role of a central midfielder as well, so he’d give Slot plenty of options if he moved to Anfield.

Cherki would be a brilliant squad player

Rayan Cherki would be a great squad player for Liverpool. Federico Chiesa’s transfer from Juventus to Merseyside has not worked out as well as both parties would have liked with a return back to the Serie A being mooted for the Italian international just months into his career at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has cast fresh doubts regarding his future by revealing that no contract offer has been made to him. The Egyptian is out-of-contract next summer and with no new deal agreed as yet, Liverpool need to plan for his potential exit.

Cherki is capable of producing a reasonable number of goals and assists per season from the flanks or as a number 10, and his output should only improve playing for Liverpool under a manager like Slot.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool are willing to expedite their interest in Cherki and make an offer to sign him in January, or whether they are content enough to hold on until the summer to bring him in as a free agent.