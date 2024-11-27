Manchester United and Tottenham to battle for Mathues Cunha’s signature

Ruben Amorim took charge of his first match as a Manchester United boss last weekend and hinted at the team needing some time to get back on track after their draw against Ipswich Town. Interestingly, he also benched Rasmus Hojlund and went ahead with Marcus Rashford as his striker, thereby raising further questions about potentially signing a new number nine next year.

According to Football Transfers, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha is the latest striker on the Red Devils’ radar. However, Man Utd face competition as Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Wolves star while Newcastle United and Napoli are also tracking the Brazilian forward.

Cunha is valued at £38 million on Transfermarkt, though Wolves could ask for a significantly higher fee considering that they paid £43 million for his signing from Atletico Madrid in 2023. Nevertheless, Cunha is a tried and tested option in the Premier League and having scored seven times in the English top flight this season, most of his suitors could be ready to pay a higher fee.

Man Utd likely to hold the upper hand

Tottenham Hotspur might not make Timo Werner’s loan into a permanent transfer next year, whereas Richarlison is also expected to depart the club. However, given Son Heung-min’s contract extension until 2026, Matheus Cunha’s initial months in London could be spent as a secondary option.

Manchester United, however, could start afresh with their options in the final third if Amorim’s squad selection in his only game so far is anything to go by, so Cunha might be assured a starting role if he moved to Old Trafford. The Red Devils could also offer him and Wolves a better financial packet, thus giving them the upper hand over the likes of Spurs.

Gary O’Neill’s side is battling relegation at the moment, so a move for the 25-year-old in January could be an unlikely prospect but things could gain pace ahead of next summer.

If Wolves end up dropping down into the Championship, the South American could even be available for a slightly lower fee.