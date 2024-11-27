Latest Barcelona transfer rumours: Audacious Salah swoop, Mingueza return, Lobotka offer and more

Barcelona have exceeded expectations following their strong start to the season. They currently lead the Laliga table, four ahead of Real Madrid in second place.

However, they have slumped in recent weeks with only one point in two matches, losing to Real Sociedad and letting a two-goal lead slip as Celta Vigo rallied back to claim a draw. This has allowed their rivals to close the gap, and fans are already looking to buy Barcelona vs Real Madrid tickets for the huge showdown as it promises to be a potential title decider.

Part of the reasons for their recent results could be traced down to injuries to some players, leaving the squad with limited depth and options.

Marc-André ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, who started the season strongly, are facing season-ending injuries, while Andreas Christensen, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde, and Lamine Yamal are currently on the sidelines.

The club is now working on strengthening its squad with quality options to cover various positions. In recent weeks, they have been linked with some surprise names in the transfer market.

From an audacious Mohamed Salah swoop to the shock potential return of Óscar Mingueza and a scouting mission in Portugal for Europe’s hottest prospect, Viktor Gyökeres, Football Talk brings you a complete roundup of all the latest Barcelona transfer rumours.

Barcelona plot audacious Mohamed Salah swoop

The Egyptian international recently hinted at the lack of progress by Liverpool in contract negotiations with the forward hinting that he’s more ‘out than in’.

This has led to speculations over his future with recent reports linking him with a move away from Anfield.

The latest report from Spanish media, Directo Gol claims that Barcelona are the latest to indicate interest in the 22-G&A star.

As per the report, the Blaugrana are considering a move for the 32-year-old if he doesn’t extend his contract with Liverpool.

The club sees him as a quality addition to the squad but they’re also putting Lamine Yamal’s progress into consideration as the Egyptian plays in the same position, according to the report.

Salah’s addition will undoubtedly improve Hansi Flick’s already flourishing attack even further and fans with Barcelona tickets would love to see him arrive, but the club needs to consider the team’s cohesion and Yamal’s progress before making a move for the 32-year-old.

Barcelona prepare Stanislav Lobotka’s offer

Barcelona are looking to reinforce its midfield options for next season and have now set their sights on Stanislav Lobotka as a potential option.

This is according to Italian outlet, Tuttomercatoweb, who claims that the Spanish giants have earmarked the Slovakia international as a midfield target for next summer.

Since joining Napoli in 2020, Lobotka has been one of the most consistent and effective midfielders in Serie A.

He was part of the Luciano Spalletti Scudetto-winning side in the 2022-23 campaign and has continued to be an integral part of the squad under Antonio Conte.

According to the report, Barcelona approached Napoli for the 30-year-old while Xavi was in charge. They’ve now returned this season with Hansi Flick in charge, who thinks the former Celta Vigo midfielder will be the ‘perfect addition’ to their midfield.

The report adds that the Italian giants will examine offers from Barcelona for the midfield star in the summer and are open to the player’s departure.

However, the Blaugrana are rivalled by several European giants in the race for the midfield Colossus as the report claims that the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich have previously indicated interest in the midfielder, who is valued at €40m (£33m).

Barca eye free transfer of Ajax fullback Devyne Rensch

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are monitoring 2003-born Ajax fullback Devyne Rensch for a possible move to the club.

Hansi Flick believes that they are short on strength and that they need to incorporate players to improve competitiveness within the squad.

The report adds that Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was earmarked as a possible target at left back but the move looks improbable. For the right-back position, the club are now monitoring Rensch, whose contract will expire next summer.

Barcelona’s scouts have been watching the 21-year-old in recent months but will face stern competition from Premier League sides, Liverpool and Tottenham for the signature of the Dutchman, as per the report.

Barcelona to watch Viktor Gyökeres against Arsenal

Barcelona have joined a host of clubs that’ll be in attendance at the Estádio José Alvalade to monitor Sporting Lisbon’s striker Viktor Gyökeres during their Champions League clash against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

This is according to Record as relayed by Football Espana which claims that the Swedish forward is being courted by the Catalan club.

The report adds that the Blaugrana will be joined by a host of clubs in Europe to watch the centre-forward including Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Sporting might hold on to an astronomical fee for the former Brighton and Charlton Athletic man and it remains to be seen if Barcelona’s financial power affords them the luxury to spend big money next summer.

Jonathan Tah earmarked as a centre-back option

Barcelona have indicated interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

The Germany international has been an integral part of Leverkusen’s backline since joining from Hamburg in 2015. The 25-year-old was an ever-present figure at the backline for Xabi Alonso’s side last season as the club went unbeaten in the Bundesliga and reached the Europa League final.

His performances have attracted the interest of several clubs including Barcelona who are looking to reinforce their backline.

According to Fichajes, Tah is being seen as an affordable option to reinforce their backline as the defender’s contract will run out in the summer.

However, the Catalan giants face competition from Premier League giants, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur who are set to rival Barcelona for the transfer of the defensive ace.

Barca plot shock return for former academy star Óscar Mingueza

Barcelona are plotting the shock return of Óscar Mingueza to the side as a potential right-back option, according to Sport.

The club have been utilizing Jules Kounde as their first-choice right-back and while he has been defensively solid in most occasions, his exposure and mistakes that led to Celta Vigo’s equaliser last weekend may have fast-tracked Barca’s right-back pursuit.

According to the report, Barcelona’s director, Deco is prioritizing a move for a winger and two fullbacks and Mingueza has been earmarked as one of the fullback options and are monitoring his situation at Celta.

With two goals and five assists so far this season, his performances have piqued the interest of the Catalan club, which has a right of first refusal and 50% federation right on his contract after signing for Los Celestes in 2022.

Celta have also included a €20m (£16m) buyout clause for the defender which means Barcelona could buy him for half the price, as per the report.