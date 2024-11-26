[Teams] Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Champions League action returns tonight and Arsenal will be hoping to bring home a positive result as they take on Sporting Lisbon at the Estádio José Alvalade.

The Gunners head into the game sitting 13th in the table after taking seven points from their opening four games. A narrow 1-0 defeat away to Inter Milan last time out has left Arsenal under pressure to pick up a win away to Sporting so Mikel Arteta has called on his players to register their first victory on the road in Europe this season.

The Spanish coach has recalled some of his big guns who were rested for the win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend with four changes made from the side that started on Saturday.

Goalkeeper David Raya starts once again between the sticks for Arsenal while Jurrien Timber retains his place at right-back with Ben White facing an extended spell on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Riccardo Calafiori keeps his place at left-back after making his return from injury at the weekend while Gabriel Magalhaes partners William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s back four once again.

Declan Rice was rested for the win over Forest on Saturday as he continued to recover from a toe injury but he’s recalled to start in midfield tonight. Thomas Partey is also back in the starting eleven for Arsenal with Jorginho and Mikel Merino making way.

Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners tonight and Arteta will be looking to the Norwegian international to provide the creative spark in the final third. Bukayo Saka starts at right-back and he’ll be Arsenal main goal threat following his MOTM display against Forest at the weekend.

Gabriel Martinelli was rested against Forest but the Brazilian international is recalled to replace Leandro Trossard on the left wing while Kai Havertz comes in for Gabriel Jesus up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sporting Lisbon

Israel, St Juste, Diomande, Inacio, Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Maxi Araujo, Trincao, Edwards, Gyokeres

Subs: Kovačević, Callai, Reis, Fresneda, Esgaio, Alves, Bragança, Brito, Simões, Harder, Catamo, Couto.

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Jorginho, Sterling, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus.