Tottenham plot swoop to sign Burnley star James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering signing Burnley star James Trafford, as per TalkSPORT.

The Lilywhites have been inconsistent thus far this season, winning six out of 12 games in the Premier League thus far and losing five. In the last six games in all competitions, Ange Postecoglou’s side have defeated Manchester City twice in two different competitions and thrashed Aston Villa once.

But, they lost to Galatasaray in the Europa League and were defeated by Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Manchester have been a happy place for Spurs this season as after beating the Red Devils 3-0 earlier this season, they smashed Man City 4-0 in the league last weekend.

Guglielmo Vicario played with a broken ankle versus the Citizens on Saturday and has now undergone surgery to recover from his issue. So, he is now expected to remain sidelined for an extended period and Fraser Forster would now fill the void of the Italian.

Trafford to Tottenham

TalkSPORT report that Tottenham have started exploring options to sign a new goalkeeper in January to add depth in this position amid Vicario’s absence with Trafford on their radar.

However, the report claim the Burnley star isn’t the only option on the North London club’s wishlist as Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson is also on Postecoglou’s shortlist.

After joining the Clarets last year, Trafford failed to help his side keep their Premier League status. But, he has had a promising start to this season in the Championship as he has an 81% saving parentage – which is really impressive.

The 22-year-old, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back – which is a necessary attribute to have for any modern-day shot-stopper.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class goalkeeper in future. Spurs like to secure these types of deals so it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming winter window.

The player is valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027 with Burnley so Tottenham will have to splash a sizable amount of money to get the deal done.