[Teams] Tottenham vs AS Roma: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to continue their good form in the Europa League with another win when they take on AS Roma in North London tonight.
Spurs currently sit seventh in the Europa League table having picked up nine points from their opening four games. Their only defeat came with a 3-2 loss away to Galatasaray last time out so Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to get back to winning ways on home soil.
Tottenham should be high on confidence following their stunning 4-0 win away to Manchester City at the weekend. However, they’ll have to make do without their first choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future after Guglielmo Vicario underwent ankle surgery earlier this week. Fraser Forster will come in to deputise for the Italian.
Postecoglou has made three other changes from the side that beat City. Rodrigo Bentancur comes in for Yves Bissouma in midfield while Brennan Johnson is also given a recall with James Maddison the man to make way.
Archie Gray is given a chance to impress in defence with Destiny Udogie handed a rest. Pedro Porro, Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin make up the Tottenham defence.
Dejan Kulusevski moves out wide with Hueng-min Son and Dominik Solanke keeping their places in the Spurs attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son
Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Udogie, Hardy, King, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Werner
AS Roma
Svilar, Angelino, N’Dicka, Dovbyk, Hummels, Paredes, Kone, Zeki Celik, Dybala, Mancini, El Shaarawy
Subs: Marin, Ryan, Cristante, Pellegrini, Abdulhamid, Soule, Le Fee, Baldanzi, Saelemaekers, Zalewski, Pisilli, Sangare
