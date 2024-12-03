Man Utd open talks to sign Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Goal-scoring was an issue for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag but they have scored eight goals under new manager Ruben Amorim in the last three games in all competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two strikers United currently have and they have faced criticism in recent times following their underwhelming start to this season.

But, the Dane scored twice last week in his first start under Amorim, while the Dutchman also scored twice against Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

However, the Old Trafford club seemingly want a new striker next year and Gyokeres has continuously been linked with a move following Amorim’s arrival as the new head coach.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are keen on purchasing the Swedish international and have already held ‘concrete talks’ to secure his service next summer.

However, United’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations so they need to raise funds by selling some of their stars to add new faces.

The journalist says that Manchester City are also keen on signing him to support Erling Haaland and their new sporting director Hugo Viana – who joined the Citizens from Sporting – is pushing to get the deal done.

The striker has a £83m release clause in his current contract but he reportedly has an agreement with Sporting to leave the club next summer for a fee of around £50m.

Gyokeres has been attracting a lot of attention having enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring 24 goals and registering four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Moreover, he has also been scoring regularly for Sweden in recent times, making 13 goal contributions in six Nations League encounters this season.

Gyokeres is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Europe in recent times so if United can eventually manage to secure his signature then that would be a great coup. However, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd can manage to sign him to bolster the attack.