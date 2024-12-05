Tottenham plot raid on Juventus to sign Nicolo Fagioli

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, as per Italian outlet TuttoSport.

The Lilywhites decided to offload Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Piere-Emile Hojbejrg last summer. Although the Dane joined Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan deal, his future at Spurs is all but over and is likely to leave the club permanently next summer.

Despite offloading three midfielders, Ange Postecoglou didn’t hire any new options in the last window. So, the Australian boss has a thin midfield department.

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr are the only specialist options the North London club currently have to deploy in this area. So, Postecoglou has been using Dejan Kulusevski in the engine room and he has done well.

However, Tottenham need more depth in this position and TuttoSport state that the North London club are interested in Fagioli. They previously expressed their interest in signing him but Juventus didn’t sanction his departure at that time but things are different at the moment.

Fagioli to Tottenham

The 23-year-old has fallen in the pecking order at Allianz Stadium under Thiago Motta at the moment so the player’s representatives have started exploring options to find a new club for him to play regularly and develop his career.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are interested in him but the player wants to play at the highest level. West Ham are also in this race but their transfer business is currently on hold as they are currently busy with their managerial situation with Julen Lopetegui likely to be dismissed following a poor start to this season.

Marseille are also plotting a swoop for him but they don’t have the financial muscle to get the deal done by matching Juventus’ £25m asking price. Therefore, Spurs are in a strong position to get the deal done if they make a concrete approach.

The midfielder likes to play in the box-to-box role but is also efficient in the defensive midfield position. He is an energetic player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Postecoglou’s system.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a move to sign the Italian international next year.