Tottenham interested in signing Abdukodir Khusanov

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, as per Caught Offside.

Defence has been an area of concern for Ange Postecoglou since joining the Lilywhites as their new manager last year. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been the first-choice centre-back pairing of Spurs in recent times but after them, they don’t have proper depth in this position.

The North London club started impressively last season but following the duo’s injury absence, they struggled to continue the momentum and eventually ended the campaign in fifth position.

They showcased their qualities earlier this season but following Romero and Van de Ven’s injuries, Tottenham have been struggling in recent weeks.

Radu Dragusin was hired last January to add depth in the backline but he hasn’t been able to settle down in the Premier League yet. So, it seems Postecoglou’s side want to sign a new CB.

Khusanov to Tottenham

Caught Offside claim that Tottenham have registered their interest in young Uzbek defender, Khusanov, to reinforce the defence and have been monitoring his development closely this season before making a potential swoop.

Lens want around £12m for the 20-year-old but the price is likely to increase throughout the second half of this season if he continues to shine. Lens are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to sell him as he has a contract until 2027.

After joining the French side last year, Khusanov took time to settle down in Ligue 1 and he has now established himself as a key player in Will Still’s starting eleven this season, keeping four clean-sheets in 11 league appearances.

Tottenham don’t sign established and experienced players, rather they like to hire young talents and develop them. They have done the same with Romero, Van de Ven and Dragusin. While Romero and Van de Ven have turned out to be excellent acquisitions, Dragusin is yet to reach the other two players’ levels.

Now, it seems they are planning to continue on the same pathway to strengthen the defence with Khusanov on their radar. It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to sign the Lens star next year.