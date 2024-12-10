Manchester United planning on attempting Marc Guehi’s signing in 2025

Manchester United signing Leny Yoro started his first Premier League match last weekend in the team’s 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest. It was the Red Devils’ second successive loss in the English top flight having fallen to Arsenal same days before, with Ruben Amorim admitting that some work needs to be done to get the club back to the top.

According to GiveMeSport (citing Fichajes), Man United ‘want to sign’ Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in 2025. The centre back has been eyed by Liverpool and Newcastle United in the recent past and having stayed put at Selhurst Park in spite of strong interest from elsewhere, next year could see him depart from greener ventures.

The report adds that Man United plan on kickstarting negotiations from the £40 million mark though it is expected for Palace’s demands to be closer to £60 million. Given that Guehi’s contract expires in June 2026, his employers are obliged to sanction his sale next year if they are to avoid losing him for free shortly thereafter.

United move unlikely for Guehi

Manchester United are expected to require a central defender next year with Jonny Evans’ contract at Old Trafford unlikely to be extended. There are also doubts surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Likewise, Marc Guehi will push to leave Crystal Palace in all likelihood, especially if they are relegated to the Championship.

A move to Old Trafford is unlikely, however, because Man United have spent big money on signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro a few months back. With Lisandro Martinez also in the squad, any additional acquisition is likely to start off their career at United with a secondary role. Not only would the club be unwilling to spend much, but Guehi might not accepting a role on the periphery either.

On a related note, Manchester United might splurge their transfer budget on adding a left back and a winger or two next summer, so only low-cost signings in the heart of defence could be a part of their plans.