Man Utd prioritising signing Victor Osimhen in January

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Victor Osimhen in the upcoming January window, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Napoli from LOSC Lille back in 2020, the Nigerian displayed impressive performances in Serie A and even helped them win the Scudetto title in the 2022/23 season.

Although the Azzurri endured a dire campaign last term, the 25-year-old showcased his goal-scoring prowess, making 18 goal contributions in 22 league starts.

Osimhen attracted a lot of attention last summer and Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea made a concrete approach to sign him. However, neither club managed to get a deal done for him.

Despite Osimhen’s contribution at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, his relationship with Napoli was broken completely so he didn’t remain at the club and Galatasaray eventually opted to secure his service on a loan deal last summer.

Osimhen to Man Utd

The forward has been in fine form for the Cimbom thus far this season, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 13 appearances in the Turkish top-flight and the Europa League. He even helped his side beat Tottenham Hotspur in the second-tier European competition by scoring a brace.

Now, Fichajes state that Osimhen could leave Galatasaray in January and Man Utd are prioritising signing him. But, the Red Devils aren’t the only club interested in him as Juventus and PSG are also keen on hiring him. Napoli are ready to offload the African for a fee of around £62m.

Man Utd have been struggling with their goal-scoring issues in recent times and their two centre-forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have found it difficult to showcase their best at Old Trafford.

Therefore, purchasing a proven centre-forward like Osimhen could help Ruben Amorim to resolve United’s goal-scoring issue. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Nigeria international in the upcoming winter window.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Man Utd are currently 13th in the league with 19 points from 15 games.

Now, they’ll face off against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League midweek before going head-to-head versus Manchester City in the Premier League next weekend.