Timo Werner delivers woeful display for Spurs v Rangers



Tottenham Hotspur went winless for the 5th game running following a 1-1 Europa League draw against Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium last night.

The London heavyweights had an exceptional start after the international break. They exceeded expectations with a stunning 4-0 win against Manchester City away from home.

However, their performances have been below-par since and they went winless for the 5th game on the trot after sharing the spoils against Rangers on the road yesterday.

Spurs had plenty of players who failed to turn up for the occasion and Timo Werner was one of those.

The German star was picked to start on the left wing and he did not do anything useful until he was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski at half-time.

Werner won 0 out of 5 duels with no successful dribbles (0/3) and crosses (0/2), as per Sofascore. He lost possession 16 times and did not muster a single shot on target too.

It was an underwhelming display from the RB Leipzig loanee and there were no surprises that manager Ange Postecoglou admitted that his performance was ‘not acceptable‘.

Must drop him

The 28-year-old signed for Spurs on loan from Leipzig last winter. He had a good stint with 3 goals and 2 assists from 13 league games which convinced the board to extend his loan deal.

However, he has been disappointing in his 1st full season with Spurs. Werner has accumulated 3 assists in the league, but his overall performances have been well below expectations.

Postecoglou was right to publicly criticise the attacker in his post-match comments last night. The Australian had teenagers on the bench, who could have done better than Werner on the pitch.

It was a lacklustre performance from an experienced international player with 57 caps and 24 goals. Postecoglou must now drop him for the visit to Southampton on Sunday after his dismal display.

Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke could be reinstated in the starting line-up at the weekend with Werner and Brennan Johnson dropping out. Johnson has had a huge dip in form in recent weeks.